Gusts of over 40mph are forecast for the Capital on Sunday, January 29. The strong winds could cause disruption in the city, with one tourist attraction already preparing for a potential closure.

Ahead of the adverse weather, Edinburgh Castle has warned visitors that it may stay closed as a result. On Twitter, bosses for the attraction wrote: “Due to the high winds forecast for this Sunday (29 Jan) on that day we may need to delay opening of the Castle, or close the site during the day to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please check our closure webpage and #HSclosure before travelling for your visit.”

Strong winds are forecast for Edinburgh on Sunday.