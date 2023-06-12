News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Edinburgh set to be hotter than Los Angeles this week

Sunshine and rising temperatures forecast for Edinburgh this week
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST

Edinburgh is set to bask in sunshine in the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise to 24C – making the Capital hotter than Los Angeles in sunny California for most of this week.

Despite starting the week overcast, the clouds are expected to clear today, Monday, June 12, with a top temperature of 19C between 2pm and 5pm predicted by the Met Office.

The Met Office also forecasts a misty and cloudy start to Tuesday. Although, any cloud is expected to clear by 12noon with the sun shining for the rest of the day and temperatures reaching 21C by 4pm, making Edinburgh warmer than LA in the United States, where the top temperature is expected to be 20C.

Edinburgh is set to bask in sun this week, with temperatures hotter here than in Los Angeles, with locals expected to flock to Portobello Beach this week. Pic Lisa Ferguson .Edinburgh is set to bask in sun this week, with temperatures hotter here than in Los Angeles, with locals expected to flock to Portobello Beach this week. Pic Lisa Ferguson .
Edinburgh is set to bask in sun this week, with temperatures hotter here than in Los Angeles, with locals expected to flock to Portobello Beach this week. Pic Lisa Ferguson .
The sun is forecast to shine all day on Wednesday in Edinburgh, with a temperature high of 22C. Thursday is due to be even hotter, 23C, with the sun again expected to shine all day. The temperature will rise again on Friday, to 24C, making Edinburgh hotter than the home of Hollywood (22C), with sunshine again forecast all day.

The sunny weather is expected to continue into the weekend in Edinburgh, with highs of 22C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

