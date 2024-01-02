Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest weather forecast for the rest of the first week of 2024 in Edinburgh shows the Capital is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of sunshine at the weekend.

The Met Office expects the temperature to remain around highs of 7C and 6C for the coming days in Edinburgh, with rain possibly appearing on Wednesday evening and sunshine due to appear on Sunday.

Wednesday, January 3

Cloud is expected in the skies over Edinburgh for most of this week. Photo by Alicia Garcia/ Getty.

The day will begin cloudy, with a temperature of 6C at 6am, feeling slightly cooler at 5C due to light winds of 5mph and gusts of 13mph. It will stay that way until noon when the temperature will creep up to 7C, but again feeling 1C cooler. There is an estimated 50 per cent chance of light rain from 5pm until 8pm when the temperature will still be at 7C, but feel more like 4C due to strengthening winds of up to 8mph and gusts of up to 17mph. Cloud is expected throughout the night, except for a 40 per cent chance of a light rain shower at 11pm.

Thursday, January 4

Cloud remains over Edinburgh on Thursday, with the temperature at 6C at 6am, but feeling more like 3C due to winds of 8mph and gusts of up to 17mph. The entire day is expected to be cloudy, with the temperature remaining the same for most of the day, until it drops to 4C at 9pm, with the wind dying down slightly into the evening.

Friday, January 5

The day is forecast to begin with mist until 9am and a temperature of 3C. The city will remain overcast for the rest of the day, with a top temperature of 4C in the afternoon, before dropping to 3C at 9pm.

Saturday, January 6

Saturday is again forecast to be overcast all day in Edinburgh, with a temperature of 3C at 6am only rising to 4C again in the afternoon, before dropping to 2C by 6pm. However light winds are expected to knock a couple of degrees of the temperature throughout the day.

Sunday, January 7

