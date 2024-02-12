Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's a mixed week ahead weather-wise for Edinburgh according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

While Tuesday is expected to be similar to the sunny outlook in the Capital today, Monday, February 12, light rain is forecast for the next two days, with cloud then covering the city as we head into the weekend.

Tuesday, February 13

The sun is expected to shine on Edinburgh all morning, with the temperature of 4C at 7am feeling more like -1C due to chilly winds of 13mph and gusts of 27mph. Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon, when the temperature will reach a high for the day of 7C, although a weakening wind speed of around 5mph will still make it feel more like 5C. Cloud will cover Edinburgh into the evening, when the temperature drops to 5C by 7pm and winds of just 3mph will make it feel like 4C.

Wednesday, February 14

The day is forecast to start on a cloudy note at 6am, with the temperature at 3C feels 2C due to winds of just 4mph and gusts of 8mph. A 50 per cent chance of light rain is forecast is expected from 9am until 9pm, with a top temperature for the day of 6C expected from noon until midnight. However, strengthening winds of 8mph and gusts of 16mph will make it feel more like 3C.

It is expected to remain cold this week in Edinburgh with rain sweeping in later this week.

Thursday, February 15

Edinburgh will be overcast as the day begins, with a temperature of 6C expected to feel more like 4C due to a chilly breeze. A 50-60 per cent chance of light rain is forecast for the afternoon, with heavy rain expected at 9pm. The temperature will not get above 7C all day.

Friday, February 16

Another overcast day is expected in Edinburgh, with cloud expected to cover the Capital all day. The warmest part of the day will be around 3pm when the temperature is expected to reach 8C but feel like 5C due to chilly winds of 12mph and gusts of up to 23mph.

Saturday, February 17

