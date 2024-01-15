Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s residents will have to wrap-up this week, with freezing temperatures and snow forecast to hit the Capital, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Edinburgh has been issued for Tuesday, with the Met Office saying: “Further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday.”

Here is the latest five-day weather forecast for the week ahead in Edinburgh.

Snow is due in Edinburgh this week. Photo by Andrew O'Brien.

Tuesday, January 16

The day will start off cloudy and freezing in Edinburgh, with the temperature at just -1C at 7am, but feeling more like -5C due to a chilly wind of 8mph and biting gusts of 18mph. There is currently a 60 per chance of light snow at 10am, dropping to 20 per cent at 11am before rising back to a 60 per cent chance of light snow between noon and 3pm. It is then expected to be cloudy until 6pm, when there is a 30 per cent chance of light snow until 8pm, with cloud forecast for the rest of the evening until 11pm when snow is expected to return. A top temperature of just 1C is forecast between 12pm and 3pm.

Wednesday, January 17

A sunny but freezing cold day is forecast for Edinburgh. The sun is due to shine on the Capital all day, although the temperature will be just -5C at 6am, with a chilly wind making it feel more like -9C. It will be below freezing all day, with a top temperature of -1C, feels -5C expected at 3pm.

Thursday, January 19

Another sunny but freezing day is due on Thursday in the Capital. The sun will shine all day, with the temperature at -4C at 6am, but slightly stronger winds of 10mph and gusts of 17mph making it feel more like -9C. The top temperature for the day of 0C, feels like -3C, is expected between 12pm and 3pm.

Friday, January 20

Friday will start off sunny in Edinburgh, with the temperature at -2C, feels -7C at 6am. Sunny intervals are forecast for 12pm, with the temperature rising to 2C, but winds of 11mph and gusts of 23mph making it feel more like -2C. Cloud is then due from 3pm for the rest of the day, with the temperature staying at around 2C until midnight.

Saturday, January 21