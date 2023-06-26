The Capital could see flooding this week as thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to hit the area.

A flood alert has been issued for several areas in Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) warned locals that urban areas are particularly at risk of flooding, and said: “There may be difficult driving conditions and drainage systems may struggle to cope with the more intense periods of rainfall.”

Thunder and lightning is set to hit the Capital on Monday, June 26. According to the Met Office forecast for Edinburgh, it will stay mostly dry and sunny during Monday morning. However, rain is forecast to fall from 1pm until the evening, with thunderstorms expected to strike at around 3pm. Dry weather is also forecast for Tuesday morning, June 27, but heavy rain is set to hit the Capital from 12pm until 7pm. Wednesday, June 28, will also see intervals of sun and rain.