Edinburgh weather: Flood alerts issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as Storm Barra hits Scotland
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned that Storm Barra could cause flooding in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:23 pm
Edinburgh and the Lothians has been placed under alert for flooding, after the area was hit by snow and heavy rain.
SEPA said: “Storm Barra is expected to affect the area on Tuesday and Wednesday and this brings with it the threat of very strong south easterly winds and heavy rain”.
A further 10 flood alerts and 2 flood warnings have been issued across Scotland.