Edinburgh weather: Flood alerts issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as Storm Barra hits Scotland

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned that Storm Barra could cause flooding in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:23 pm

Edinburgh and the Lothians has been placed under alert for flooding, after the area was hit by snow and heavy rain.

Read More

Read More
Elderly Fife man jailed for nine years after conviction for continued sexual abu...

SEPA said: “Storm Barra is expected to affect the area on Tuesday and Wednesday and this brings with it the threat of very strong south easterly winds and heavy rain”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A further 10 flood alerts and 2 flood warnings have been issued across Scotland.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

SEPA have asked that the public remain vigilant, as coastal flooding issues are likely in many areas of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.
EdinburghFlood alertsLothiansScotlandCoronavirus