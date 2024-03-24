Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest weather forecast for Edinburgh for the week ahead is predicting a wet start followed by the chance of sunshine on Friday.

According to the Met Office, Edinburgh will be hit by light rain on Monday and Tuesday, followed by showers on Wednesday and Thursday, with the sun expected to return at the end of the working week on Friday.

Monday, March 25

Monday is forecast to start with cloud in Edinburgh at 6am and the temperature at 5C, but feeling like 1C thanks to a chilly wind of 10mph and gusts of up to 18mph. Unfortunately the temperature is not expected to rise, dropping to 4C by 3pm and remaining there for the rest of the day. There is currently a 50 per cent chance of light rain from 10am until 1pm, followed by heavy rain for the rest of the day.

The week ahead is expected to be a mostly wet one in Edinburgh.

Tuesday, March 26

After a night of heavy rain, the wet weather is expected to last until 3pm when there will be light showers, followed by cloud at 6pm covering the city for the rest of the day. Starting at 4C feels 1C at 6am, the temperature will rise slightly to 6C feels 3C by 3pm, dropping to 5C feels 2C from 6pm onwards. The wind will build slowly throughout the day, with speeds hitting a high of 10mph and gusts of up to 20mph into the evening.

Wednesday, March 27

Starting off cloudy at 6am, when the temperature will be 3C feels 0C thanks to winds of 8mph and gusts of 15mph, showers are expected at 9am followed by cloud at noon and light rain at 3pm. Light showers return at 6pm, with cloud expected from 9pm for the rest of the day. The day's top temperature of 8C feels 5C is expected between 12pm and 3pm, with wind speeds rising to 15mph and gusts of 29mph forecast for the afternoon.

Thursday, March 28

There is a 50 per cent chance of light rain at 6am according to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office. Cloud is forecast for 9am, with showers due from 12pm until 9pm in the Capital, with cloud expected for the rest of the day. The top temperature of 8C feels 5C is expected at 3pm when the wind speed will also be at its highest, 12mph and gusts of 24mph.

Friday, March 29

