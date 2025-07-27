The latest weather forecast for the week ahead is predicting warmer temperatures in Edinburgh and more sunshine.

After a changeable week weather-wise in the Scottish Capital, with heavy rain, cloud and sunny intervals, it will feel a bit more like summer this coming week according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will rise and the sun will shine more as the week progresses and we move into August, heading towards what is looking like a lovely weekend with sunshine and a top temperature of 22C expected on Saturday, August 2.

Monday, July 28

The week starts with sunny intervals on Monday morning with the temperature rising from 13C at 7am up to 18C by lunchtime, with clouds expected between 10am and 2pm. Sunny intervals will return in the afternoon and sunshine from 7pm onwards, with the temperature rising to 19C at 4pm before dropping again to 16C by 9pm and a low of 14C overnight.

Tuesday, July 29

Sunny intervals are forecast for Edinburgh from 7am until 7pm, with cloud cover either side, and temperatures rising from 13C at 7am up to 19C by the afternoon.

Wednesday, July 30

Starting the day with sunny intervals, cloud is expected from 10am until 4pm - when the sunny intervals are due to return and last until sunset. The temperature will jump from 14C at 7am to 20C by 1pm and 21C by 4pm, before falling again to 20C at 7pm, 17C at 10pm and an overnight low of 15C.

Thursday, July 31

After a cloudy morning, sunny intervals are expected in Edinburgh on Thursday from 1pm until sunset. It will remain warm with temperatures ranging from 15C to 20C all day.

Friday, August 1

Although sunny intervals are expected at 7am, cloud will cover the Capital until 3pm when sunny intervals will return and last the rest of the day. Temperatures throughout the day will range from 13C to 19C, although will feel a couple of degrees cooler due to winds of up to 11mph and gusts of up to 18mph.

Saturday, August 2

Currently forecast to be the best day of the week for weather in Edinburgh, Saturday will see sunny intervals all day, with the temperature expected to rise from 13C at 7am to 22C in the afternoon, before dropping again to 17C at night.