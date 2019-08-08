Edinburgh weather forecast: Disruption expected as yellow warnings bring torrential downpours and thunder

Have your say

The weather is Edinburgh is set to see extreme heavy rain and thunder this week, as the Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings to the city.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 12am until 23.59pm on Friday (9 Aug).

The Met Office said: “A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Thunderstorms set to hit

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is also in place for 12am to 23:59pm on Saturday (10 Aug).

The Met Office said: “Slow-moving heavy, thundery showers on Saturday may produce some torrential downpours which could cause disruption to travel and flooding.”

“Heavy, and occasionally thundery showers, are expected to develop during Friday evening or night and continue through Saturday.”

The Met Office adds that a few areas “could see 15-25 mm within an hour and 30-40 mm within 3 hours.”

However, these heavy showers are set to ease during Saturday evening and night.

What to expect from this weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads