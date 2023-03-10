Edinburgh weather: Forecast for the weekend as Met Office warn snow and ice could cause disruption
Met Office warns of disruption in Edinburgh as snow, sleet and icy conditions forecast
Edinburgh will be hit with more wintry weather this weekend. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Edinburgh and the Lothians for Saturday and Sunday. The waether forecaster issued the alert and warned of potential travel delays and cancellations. Here’s the Edinburgh weather forecast for this weekend.
Forecast for Friday, March 10
No snow is expected to fall on the Capital on Friday. However, icy conditions likely in the morning as temperatures are expected to reach a low of -3C. During the day, it will be relatively cold for March in Edinburgh, with a high of 5°C. According to the Met Office forecast, it will be sunny for throughout on Friday, from 8am to 5pm.
Forecast for Saturday, March 11
Sleet and snow is forecast for Saturday evening in Edinburgh. For most of the day it is expected to be dry but cloudy, with occasional sunny intervals. According to BBC weather, sleet and snow will fall on the Capital throughout the evening, from around 6pm. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will come into effect at 3pm, with the Met Office warning of disruption, writing: “Further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday”. A high of 5°C and a low of 0°C is expected.
Forecast for Sunday, March 12
The yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place until 6am. Snow and sleet is forecast to fall in the early morning on Sunday, but this is expected to stop by around 9am. The rest of the morning and Sunday afternoon is set to be dry but cloudy. Light rain is forecast to fall from 6pm and will continue through into Monday.