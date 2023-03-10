Forecast for Friday, March 10

No snow is expected to fall on the Capital on Friday. However, icy conditions likely in the morning as temperatures are expected to reach a low of -3C. During the day, it will be relatively cold for March in Edinburgh, with a high of 5°C. According to the Met Office forecast, it will be sunny for throughout on Friday, from 8am to 5pm.

Forecast for Saturday, March 11

Sleet and snow is forecast for Saturday evening in Edinburgh. For most of the day it is expected to be dry but cloudy, with occasional sunny intervals. According to BBC weather, sleet and snow will fall on the Capital throughout the evening, from around 6pm. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will come into effect at 3pm, with the Met Office warning of disruption, writing: “Further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday”. A high of 5°C and a low of 0°C is expected.

Forecast for Sunday, March 12