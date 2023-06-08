Heavy rain and thunder could hit the Capital this weekend.

The sun is set to shine in Edinburgh over the next couple of days, however, the weather may turn over the weekend. The Met Office has warned of “a risk of heavy, possibly thundery showers breaking out” on Sunday, June 11 and Monday, June 12. According to BBC weather, light rain and winds are forecast to fall throughout Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm, with a high of 21C forecast for Sunday.

While Edinburgh may see some unsettled weather, the South is likely to see worse conditions. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering Wales and much of southern and central England, on Saturday. The forecaster said: “A plume of warm air will raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.”

There is a risk of thunderstorms in Edinburgh and the Lothians this weekend.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south. Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.