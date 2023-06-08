Edinburgh weather forecast: Met Office issues warning as 'heavy thundery showers' could hit the Lothians
Heavy rain and thunder could hit the Capital this weekend.
The sun is set to shine in Edinburgh over the next couple of days, however, the weather may turn over the weekend. The Met Office has warned of “a risk of heavy, possibly thundery showers breaking out” on Sunday, June 11 and Monday, June 12. According to BBC weather, light rain and winds are forecast to fall throughout Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm, with a high of 21C forecast for Sunday.
While Edinburgh may see some unsettled weather, the South is likely to see worse conditions. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering Wales and much of southern and central England, on Saturday. The forecaster said: “A plume of warm air will raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.”
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south. Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average during night-times.
"Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption in the far southwest from as early as late Friday, but more likely more widely into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event.”