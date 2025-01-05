Edinburgh weather: Will more snow hit Edinburgh? Met Office weather update and latest forecast

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 4th Jan 2025, 10:40 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 10:09 GMT
The Met Office has hit parts of the region with a yellow weather warning after Edinburgh was hit with snowfall overnight.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 9am today (Sunday, January 5) to 6am tomorrow (Monday, January 6) and covers the likes of Balerno and Bonnyrigg, and some areas in the south of the city.

Coastal areas aren’t under the current warning, where the Met Office says wintry showers are likely to be more sleety.

Experts at the Met Office warn that wintry showers and ice patches have the potential to bring disruption on the east coast of Scotland.

They say that some transport issues could arise from the weather, including on the roads and railway lines, while untreated roads could turn icy.

Further yellow weather warnings are also in place over north Scotland and the Borders, with the west of the country seemingly less impacted.

People play with a dog in snow in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA WirePeople play with a dog in snow in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
People play with a dog in snow in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In England, a blanketing of snow has caused issues for airports and travel networks in cities such as Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.

Full forecast

The Met Office say: “ Whilst some areas will see little in the way of precipitation, showers, falling as snow away from windward coasts, will bring local accumulations of 1-4 cm.

“Near windward coasts, a mixture of rain and sleet is more likely.During Sunday evening and overnight into Monday, ice is likely to develop on untreated surfaces.”

The sleet and snow is set to turn to rain later in the day (Sunday) with that expected to fall for the remainder of the weekend.

On Monday, there’s a chance of more sleet in the afternoon and into the evening, with a wet and wintry day expected for the majority of it.

