Wintry weather is set to return to Edinburgh next week, with snow and cold temperatures forecast. According to the BBC Weather forecast, snow will fall in Edinburgh throughout the day on Monday, March 6. A mix of light snowfall and sleet is forecast to start at around 9am and last until 11pm on Monday. Temperatures will drop below the average for March in Edinburgh, with a high of 5C and a low of -2C.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely stay dry and sunny, but cold. On Tuesday, March 7, a high of 5C and a low of -3C is expected, while a high of 5C and a low of 0C is forecast for Wednesday, March 8. Snow and sleet showers are set to return on Thursday, March 9, falling on the Capital from 6am to 2pm. The weather is set to improve over the weekend, with dry conditions and higher temperatures forecast for Edinburgh.

The Met Office has warned Scotland could experience unusually wintry conditions for March. In a long-range weather forecast for March 5 to 14, the weather forecaster said: “For the rest of the period, settled conditions are most likely across the country, with some wintry showers and snow the north and east at times. There is an increasing chance of it turning more unsettled later with spells of rain or snow becoming more likely. Temperatures overall will be below average, but gradually trend up through the period.”