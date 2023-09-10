News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Edinburgh weather forecast: Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Edinburgh and the Lothians

The weather warning is in place from this afternoon into tomorrow morning
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been warned that flooding and power cuts may occur, as thunderstorms are set to batter the Capital from this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which will be in place from 2pm today until 6am on Monday. It comes after a scorching week, which saw hundreds flock to the city’s outdoor spaces, including Portobello beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today’s warning covers most of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England. As well as flooding, the Met Office has warned that travel and transport could be disrupted, with a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services. Water on the road may also make driving difficult.

Most Popular
A Met Office weather warning is in place for thunderstorms across EdinburghA Met Office weather warning is in place for thunderstorms across Edinburgh
A Met Office weather warning is in place for thunderstorms across Edinburgh

The warning said: “Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Some communities might become cut of if roads flood. Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible causing a danger to life.”

Temperatures are set to stay fairly high throughout the day and are set to hit 21 degrees at 5pm.

Related topics:Met OfficeResidentsEdinburghLothiansPower cutsEnglandNorthern Ireland