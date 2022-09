Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh locals should pack their umbrellas this weekend, as the weather is set to turn.

While Friday will be dry for most of the day, with a mixture of sunny and cloudy intervals, rain is forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

According to the BBC forecast, the weather is unlikely to improve next week, with thundery showers forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Friday, September 2

06:00 – Light cloud – 10C

07:00 – Light cloud – 11C

08:00 – Light cloud – 12C

09:00 – Sunny intervals – 13C

10:00 – Light cloud – 15C

11:00 – Light cloud – 16C

12:00 – Sunny intervals – 17C

13:00 – Sunny intervals – 18C

14:00 – Sunny intervals – 19C

15:00 – Sunny intervals – 19C

16:00 – Light cloud – 19C

17:00 – Sunny intervals – 19C

18:00 – Sunny intervals – 18C

19:00 – Light cloud – 17C

20:00 – Light cloud – 17C

21:00 – Light cloud – 16C

22:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

23:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

Saturday, September 3

0:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

01:00 – Light rain showers – 12C

02:00 – Light cloud – 15C

03:00 – Light cloud – 15C

04:00 – Light cloud – 15C

05:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

06:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

07:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

08:00 – Light rain showers – 16C

09:00 – Light rain showers – 17C

10:00 – Light cloud – 17C

11:00 – Light cloud – 18C

12:00 – Light cloud – 19C

13:00 – Light cloud – 19C

14:00 – Light cloud – 19C

15:00 – Light cloud – 19C

16:00 – Light cloud – 19C

17:00 – Light cloud – 18C

18:00 – Light cloud – 18C

19:00 – Light cloud – 17C

20:00 – Light rain showers – 17C

21:00 – Light rain showers – 17C

22:00 – Light rain showers – 16C

23:00 – Light rain showers – 16C

Sunday, September 4

0:00 – Light rain showers – 16C

01:00 – Light rain showers – 16C

02:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

03:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

04:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

05:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

06:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

07:00 – Light rain showers – 15C

08:00 – Light rain – 16C

09:00 – Light rain – 16C

10:00 – Light rain – 17C

11:00 – Light rain – 17C

12:00 – Light rain – 18C

13:00 – Light rain – 18C

14:00 – Light rain – 18C

15:00 – Heavy rain – 18C

16:00 – Light rain showers – 18C

17:00 – Light rain showers – 18C

18:00 – Light rain showers – 18C

19:00 – Light rain showers – 17C

20:00 – Light rain showers – 17C

21:00 – Light rain showers – 16C

22:00 – Heavy rain – 15C