Edinburgh weather forecast: Will sun shine in the Capital this weekend?

It is set to stay dry all weekend, however, hayfever sufferers may struggle, as the pollen count will be very high all weekend.

On Friday, there will be sunny intervals first thing, which will change to cloud by late morning. However, the sun will return at 5pm and stay for most of the evening.

According to the Met Office forecast, temperatures will reach a high of 19C and a low of 11C across the day. Light westerly breezes may be felt in the afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny for almost all of the day. It will warm up slightly, with a maximum temperature of 21C and a minimum of 13C expected.

The sun will also shine on Sunday, however, it will become partly cloudy by nighttime. It will be the hottest day of the weekend, with a high of 22 and a low of 13C.