Edinburgh weather: Heatwave continues as temperatures set to remain high

The morning started off a little overcast and cooler, with temperatures in the high teens, but by early to mid afternoon, the city will bask in highs of about 22C until about 8pm.

From 12pm, the city will see bright sunshine with clear skies for most of the afternoon, with a small bit of cloud cover coming in by about 7pm.

The warm weather will cool just slightly by 9pm, to about 19C, before warming up again on Tuesday which is also forecast for clear skies, sunny spells and temperatures in the high teens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office predicts the warm, sunny weather is expected to continue up until Friday, with less than five percent chance of rain between Monday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see highs of about 20C to 21C throughout the day and spells of clear skies and bright sunshine.

The maximum recorded temperature of the year so far in Scotland was 25.6C on June 2 at Prestwick.

A message from the Editor:

The Scottish capital is set for another balmy day as temperatures reach 22C.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.