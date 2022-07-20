Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were parts of the UK that saw temperatures over 40C, with Edinburgh reaching over 30C.

Heatwaves are being made more intense, frequent and longer by climate change, and scientists said it would be "virtually impossible" for the UK to have experienced these temperatures without human-driven global warming.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis added: “Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK.

"The chances of seeing 40°C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate.”

Temperatures are now starting to drop, and the Met Office are now predicting storms and floods for certain parts of the country.

Here is what to expect in Edinburgh:

It will be a mostly cloudy day, with temperature highs of 21C and lows of 19C.

There will be above a 10% chance of rain throughout the day, until around 5 pm where the sun will come out fully. This will be the hottest part of the day.

A statement from the Met Office confirmed: “Cloudy at times in the morning with a little rain possible but brighter weather over the Southwest with some sunshine will spread east to all areas through the day.

"Much less hot than earlier in the week but still warm.”