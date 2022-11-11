The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the east coast and the Boarders on Friday.

Here is what the weather is going to be like in Edinburgh, hour by hour.

9 am: 15C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 44 mph

10 am: 15C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 41 mph

11 am: 16 C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 41 mph

Midday: 16C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 43 mph

1 pm: 16C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 44 mph

2 pm: 16 C, cloudy, wind gusts 46 mph

3 pm: 16C, cloudy, wind gusts 43 mph

4 pm: 16C, cloudy with possible rain, wind gusts 39 mph

5 pm 16C, cloudy, wind gusts 38 mph

6 pm: 16C, cloudy, wind gusts 35 mph

7 pm: 15C, cloudy, wind gusts 30 mph

8 pm: 15C, cloudy, wind gusts 26 mph

9 pm, 14C, cloudy, wind gusts 21 mph

10 pm: 13C, cloudy, wind gusts 15 mph

11 pm: 13C, cloudy, wind gusts 13 mph

The weather warning has been said to end around 3 pm on Friday.

A statement on the Met Office website confirms: “Strong winds expected to continue into the afternoon, before easing. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.”

