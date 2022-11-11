News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Here is what the weather is going to be like in Edinburgh hour by hour as a Yellow weather warning is issued

As the Met Office warns of continued high winds, here is what the weather in the Capital will be like hour by hour today.

By Rachel Mackie
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 8:33am

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for the east coast and the Boarders on Friday.

Here is what the weather is going to be like in Edinburgh, hour by hour.

9 am: 15C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 44 mph

10 am: 15C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 41 mph

11 am: 16 C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 41 mph

Midday: 16C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 43 mph

1 pm: 16C, slightly sunny, wind gusts 44 mph

2 pm: 16 C, cloudy, wind gusts 46 mph

3 pm: 16C, cloudy, wind gusts 43 mph

4 pm: 16C, cloudy with possible rain, wind gusts 39 mph

5 pm 16C, cloudy, wind gusts 38 mph

6 pm: 16C, cloudy, wind gusts 35 mph

7 pm: 15C, cloudy, wind gusts 30 mph

8 pm: 15C, cloudy, wind gusts 26 mph

9 pm, 14C, cloudy, wind gusts 21 mph

10 pm: 13C, cloudy, wind gusts 15 mph

11 pm: 13C, cloudy, wind gusts 13 mph

The weather warning has been said to end around 3 pm on Friday.

A statement on the Met Office website confirms: “Strong winds expected to continue into the afternoon, before easing. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.”

They add that Saturday will be: “Overcast and mild with some patchy rain at first Saturday, becoming dry and occasionally bright from noon. Maximum temperature 16 °C.”

