Edinburgh weather: Here is when the storm is set to hit the Capital and the Lothians today

The Met Office has predicted that storms will hit Edinburgh and some of the Lothians today – here is everything you need to know.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:01 am

A Yellow Weather warning has been issued for Monday as the heatwave ends with a thunderstorm.

Heavy rain is set to hit at 10 am this morning, with temperatures of around 15C.

It will lighten up a little for an hour or so, and then heavy rain straight through until 6 pm, then showers throughout the evening.

Most Popular

Although the weather warning has only been issued for today, it will continue to rain all through tomorrow.

A statement on the Met Office website confirms: “Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain are likely to continue to affect various areas of Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight and at times through Monday.

"The thunderstorms may begin to ease across western and northern areas later.

"20-30 mm of rain could fall within an hour in a few places, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours.

Edinburgh weather: Here is when the storm is set to hit the Capital and the Lothians today

"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible hazards.”

Read More

Read More
Scots tourism expert wants campaign to attract more refugees and migrants to tac...
EdinburghLothiansMet OfficeScotland