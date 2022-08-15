A Yellow Weather warning has been issued for Monday as the heatwave ends with a thunderstorm.
Heavy rain is set to hit at 10 am this morning, with temperatures of around 15C.
It will lighten up a little for an hour or so, and then heavy rain straight through until 6 pm, then showers throughout the evening.
Although the weather warning has only been issued for today, it will continue to rain all through tomorrow.
A statement on the Met Office website confirms: “Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain are likely to continue to affect various areas of Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight and at times through Monday.
"The thunderstorms may begin to ease across western and northern areas later.
"20-30 mm of rain could fall within an hour in a few places, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours.
"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible hazards.”