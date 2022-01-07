Edinburgh weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, as the Capital is set for sunshine
Edinburgh and the Lothians will see sunny spells, despite cold temperatures today.
The capital will stay mostly dry and clear, although the Lothians may experience some clouds and a few wintry showers.
The showers will mainly fall in West Lothian, but it is forecast to dry out this afternoon.
It will be a cold day, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 4C.
Edinburgh locals should also expect some fresh winds coming in from the West.
Here is a hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh
Friday January 7
12:00 – Cloudy – 2C
13:00 – Sunny intervals – 3C
14:00 – Sunny intervals – 3C
15:00 – Sunny – 3C
16:00 – Clear night – 2C
17:00 – Clear night – 2C
18:00 – Clear night – 3C
19:00 – Clear night – 1C
20:00 – Clear night – 1C
21:00 – Clear night – 1C
22:00 – Clear night – 1C
23:00 – Clear night – 1C