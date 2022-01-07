Edinburgh weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, as the Capital is set for sunshine

Edinburgh and the Lothians will see sunny spells, despite cold temperatures today.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:03 pm

The capital will stay mostly dry and clear, although the Lothians may experience some clouds and a few wintry showers.

The showers will mainly fall in West Lothian, but it is forecast to dry out this afternoon.

It will be a cold day, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 4C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh locals should also expect some fresh winds coming in from the West.

Here is a hour-by-hour forecast for Edinburgh

Friday January 7

12:00 – Cloudy – 2C

Edinburgh will see some sunny spells today.

13:00 – Sunny intervals – 3C

14:00 – Sunny intervals – 3C

15:00 – Sunny – 3C

16:00 – Clear night – 2C

17:00 – Clear night – 2C

18:00 – Clear night – 3C

19:00 – Clear night – 1C

20:00 – Clear night – 1C

21:00 – Clear night – 1C

22:00 – Clear night – 1C

23:00 – Clear night – 1C

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghWest LothianLothiansCoronavirus