Edinburgh and the Lothians is currently under an amber weather alert for extreme heat. The Met Office warning was put in place at midnight on Monday, and will last until 23:59 on Tuesday.
The weather forecaster said the heat could cause danger to vulnerable people and transport infrastructure.
While Monday will be hot, on Tuesday, temperatures will peak, with a high of 30C expected.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday:
10:00 – Sun – 20C
11.00 – Sun – 21C
12.00 – Sun – 22C
13:00 – Sun – 23C
14:00 – Sun – 24C
15:00 – Sun – 25C
16:00 – Sun – 26C
17:00 – Sun – 26C
18:00 – Sun – 27C
19:00 – Sun – 28C
20:00 – Light rain shower – 26C
21:00 – Light rain shower – 24C
22:00 – Cloudy – 23C
23:00 – Partly cloudy – 23C