Edinburgh weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Monday as heatwave hits the Capital

A heatwave is set to hit the Capital on Monday, with temperatures reaching a high of 28C.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:18 am

Edinburgh and the Lothians is currently under an amber weather alert for extreme heat. The Met Office warning was put in place at midnight on Monday, and will last until 23:59 on Tuesday.

The weather forecaster said the heat could cause danger to vulnerable people and transport infrastructure.

While Monday will be hot, on Tuesday, temperatures will peak, with a high of 30C expected.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday:

10:00 – Sun – 20C

11.00 – Sun – 21C

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat in Edinburgh and the Lothians, as temperatures are expected to reach 20C on Tuesday.

12.00 – Sun – 22C

13:00 – Sun – 23C

14:00 – Sun – 24C

15:00 – Sun – 25C

16:00 – Sun – 26C

17:00 – Sun – 26C

18:00 – Sun – 27C

19:00 – Sun – 28C

20:00 – Light rain shower – 26C

21:00 – Light rain shower – 24C

22:00 – Cloudy – 23C

23:00 – Partly cloudy – 23C

