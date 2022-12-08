The first snowfall of the festive season began shortly before 9am on Thursday, with the white stuff quickly blanketing the city’s rooftops and streets.

For the rest of Thursday morning forecasters say it will be mainly dry and bright with sunny spells into the mid afternoon. A few wintry showers are possible, maximum temperature in Edinburgh is 2C.

11am Sunny intervals and light winds with temperature of zero degrees though it feels like minus three

Snow at The Shore in Edinburgh

12pm By midday we’ll see more sunshine with moderate breeze and highs of 1C

1pm Sunshine continues with light winds and temperature high of still around 1C

2pm and 3pm More sun and light breeze continues into the mid afternoon with temperature stable around 1C

4pm Cloud creeps in by later afternoon with highs of 1C but feeling like minus four

5pm Getting chillier by early evening with temperature drop to zero degrees, cloudy with light breeze

6pm to 11pm Temperature falls to minus 1C and remains cold for the evening with cloud and moderate breeze

Midnight to 5am Chilly weather continues at minus 1C

This week it’s set to get colder and icier. According to the forecasters, Edinburgh is set to see lows of -2C in the days ahead, with temperatures today dropping to minus one with highs of 2C. But it could drop to as low as minus five. Looking to the weekend and temperatures of minus four are set to hit the capital on Saturday (December 10).

