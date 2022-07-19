An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians, which will remain in place until 23:59 tonight.
However, it is expected to be slightly cooler and less sunny today in the Capital. While the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh recorded a temperature of 30.8C on Monday, it is only set to reach a high of 28C this afternoon.
Most Popular
-
1
Sun-seekers flocked to Portobello beach as heatwave hit the Capital
-
2
Edinburgh Council: Will SNP continue what's turning into longest sulk in Scottish politics or co-operate across party lines in public interest? – Kevin Lang
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: Police cordon off city centre amid on going incident
-
4
Mental health nurse who sexually assaulted vulnerable patient spared jail sentence
-
5
Edinburgh Festival Carnival: 8 photos of the fun-filled flamboyant event on Princes Street
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday:
9:00 – Cloudy – 19C
10:00 – Cloudy – 22C
11:00 – Cloudy – 23C
12:00 – Cloudy – 23C
13:00 – Cloudy – 24C
14:00 – Sunny intervals – 25C
15:00 – Sun – 28C
16:00 – Cloudy – 28C
17:00 – Cloudy – 28C
18:00 – Cloudy – 27C
19:00 – Cloudy – 26C
20:00 – Cloudy – 25C
21:00 – Light rain shower – 24C
22:00 – Light rain shower – 22C
23:00 – Light rain shower – 21C
While hot weather is expected for much of Tuesday, it is unlikely to last.
Meteorologist Jim Dale said: “This event is quite unusual. Last time the records were broken it was in a single day and it was just a spike here and there.
“Because we live, particularly in Scotland, in a temperate zone, what we’re not talking about is continuous, extreme heat that’s going to go on and on and on.
“I can’t see anything at the moment on the charts that suggest, certainly for Scotland, and even down into the London area, that suggest any repeats of this in the next couple of weeks.”