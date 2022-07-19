Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians, which will remain in place until 23:59 tonight.

However, it is expected to be slightly cooler and less sunny today in the Capital. While the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh recorded a temperature of 30.8C on Monday, it is only set to reach a high of 28C this afternoon.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday:

9:00 – Cloudy – 19C

10:00 – Cloudy – 22C

11:00 – Cloudy – 23C

Temperatures will stay high in the Capital on Tuesday.

12:00 – Cloudy – 23C

13:00 – Cloudy – 24C

14:00 – Sunny intervals – 25C

15:00 – Sun – 28C

16:00 – Cloudy – 28C

17:00 – Cloudy – 28C

18:00 – Cloudy – 27C

19:00 – Cloudy – 26C

20:00 – Cloudy – 25C

21:00 – Light rain shower – 24C

22:00 – Light rain shower – 22C

23:00 – Light rain shower – 21C

While hot weather is expected for much of Tuesday, it is unlikely to last.

Meteorologist Jim Dale said: “This event is quite unusual. Last time the records were broken it was in a single day and it was just a spike here and there.

“Because we live, particularly in Scotland, in a temperate zone, what we’re not talking about is continuous, extreme heat that’s going to go on and on and on.