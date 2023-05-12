With the weather expected to change in Edinburgh at the weekend, we’ve taken a look at the hour by hour forecast by BBC Weather for Saturday and Sunday.

At the end of what has already been a changeable week for weather in the Capital, temperatures are expected to soar to 18C on Saturday according to the BBC, with the sun shining for the whole day. Sunday is supposed to be a cloudier day with light rain appearing as the day goes on and temperatures dropping slightly, reaching a high of 15C.

Saturday hour by hour weather forecast for Edinburgh

The sun is forecast to shine on Edinburgh on Saturday with the temperature expected to hit 18C.

The morning is expected to start as the day goes on with sunshine and temperatures of 12C at 9am. This is set to rise to 14C at 10am, 15C at 11am and 16C at 12pm. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 17C at 1pm and again to 18C at 2pm. It will stay 18C and sunny until 6pm, when the temperature drops slightly to 17C, and then again to 16C at 7pm.

The BBC then predicts temperatures will continue to drop moving into the evening, going down to 15C at 8pm, 13C at 9pm, and with clear skies and 12C expected at 10pm.

The Met Office however is predicting a slightly cooler day, with the temperature reaching 17C in the afternoon and 13C in the morning, with some sunny intervals in the morning and afternoon, followed by cloud in the evening.

Sunday hour by hour weather forecast for Edinburgh

The sun continues to shine at 9am on Sunday morning, with the temperature forecast to be 13C. Sunny intervals are expected for 10am with the temperature remaining the same. Light rain is then expected from 11am until 10pm, with the temperature reaching a high of 15C at 2pm, dropping to 14C at 3pm and 13C at 5pm. It will continue to drop into the evening, with 12C forecast for 7pm, 11C at 8pm, 10C at 9pm and 9C at 10pm.