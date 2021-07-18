Edinburgh weather: How long will the heatwave last?
As Edinburgh is set to enjoy another scorcher today, forecasters predict the sunny spell could last most of next week.
Temperatures could climb up to a scorching 26C today – topping the Capital’s highest temperature so far this year of 24C on Sunday, June 13
And the Met Office predicts the hot spell is expected to continue up to Thursday, with less than five percent chance of rain between Sunday and Wednesday.
According to the latest forecast, the city will see a fine spell of dry, sunny periods with some low cloud in the east in the mornings.
Monday will be another day of clear and sunny skies, with cloud in the east burning off during the morning. It is expected to become very hot in southwest and temperatures again could hit 26C.
From Tuesday, the Capital will see a fine settled spell of weather with sunny periods, possibly low cloud in the east in the mornings with isolated showers possible from Wednesday.