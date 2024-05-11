Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weekend expected to remain hot in Edinburgh

After a warm and sunny end to the working week the sun continues to shine over Edinburgh today, Saturday, May 11, with the summer weather set to ease off in the coming days unfortunately.

The Met Office expects the sunshine to continue into tomorrow, Sunday, May 12, with temperatures again reaching a balmy 21C. However, cloud is expected to come in tomorrow afternoon and into the new week, when temperature will drop to a more average May level of highs of 15C, before light rain returns on Tuesday.

The sunshine is forecast to continue in Edinburgh this weekend.

Here is the detailed weather forecast for the coming days in Edinburgh, according to the Met Office.

Saturday, May 11

Outwith a 30 per cent chance of light rain at 4pm, the sun is forecast to shine over Edinburgh on Saturday, with a top temperature of 20C expected between 6pm and 7pm this evening. Cloud will cover the Capital into the night, with the temperature still warm at midnight, 16C.

Sunday, May 12

Sunny intervals and sunshine are expected in Edinburgh on Sunday morning with cloud increasing in the afternoon. The temperature will rise from 14C at 6am up to 20C at 4pm, when as expected on Saturday this is a 30 per cent chance of light rain forecast. A light shower is then due at 8pm, with light rain then expected into the night, with the temperature dropping back down to 14C by midnight.

Monday, May 13

There will be a much cooler start to the week, with a temperature of just 11C at 7am feeling like 10C due to light winds of 7mph and gusts of 12mph. Showers and light rain are expected in the morning, with cloud in the afternoon. The afternoon will be the warmest part of the day with a high of just 14C.

Tuesday, May 14

There is a 50 per cent chance of light rain throughout most of Tuesday with cloud also forecast. The top temperature for the day of 14C is again expected in the afternoon. The wind will also pick up to 12mph and gusts of 22mph.