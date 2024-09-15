Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A final burst of summer is expected in Edinburgh this week, with sunshine and rising temperatures forecast.

The Met Office is forecasting the return of some heat and sunny skies to the Capital over the coming days, after a gloomy and colder past week.

Top temperatures of 20C on Tuesday and Wednesday are currently expected, with the sun expected to shine down on Edinburgh until Friday this coming week.

Monday, September 16

The week will start as it means to go on, with sunshine on Monday morning, although the temperature will only be 9C at 8am. However, the day will quickly warm up, with the temperature currently forecast to hit 17C between 2pm and 6pm. Sunny intervals are expected between 9am and 4pm, with sunshine returning in the evening, when the temperature will drop off to 15C by 7pm and 13C by 11pm.

Tuesday, September 17

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny all day, with the temperature rising from 10C at 7am up to 14C by 10am, 19C by 1pm and the top temperature for the day of 20C by 4pm. And unlike the weather in recent weeks when the temperature felt much cooler due to chilly winds, the temperature is expected to feel like what is forecast, with winds not getting above 5mph. The heat will drop to 18C by 7pm and 15C by 10pm.

Wednesday, September 18

The sun will shine on Edinburgh all day again on Wednesday, with the temperature rising from 11C at 7am to 19C at 1pm and 20C again at 4pm. It will cool down in the evening to 17C at 7pm and 14C by 10pm.

Thursday, September 19

Thursday is forecast to be cooler in Edinburgh, although sunshine is still expected until 4pm when sunny intervals are forecast, followed by cloud from 7pm into the night. The temperature will start off at 10C at 7am, rising to 15C at 1pm before dropping again to 13C at 7pm and 12C at 10pm.

Friday, September 20

Friday is forecast to be overcast in Edinburgh, with the temperature rising slightly from 11C at 7am to 13C at 1pm, before rising again to 14C by 4pm. It will drop into the evening from 12C at 7pm to 11C at 10pm.