The Met Office has released an Amber weather warning for high winds on Friday across the whole of the East Coast of Scotland.

They warn that: “flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life.”

There is also likely to be traffic disruption and road closures.

Edinburgh weather LIVE: Follow here for all updates as extreme high winds expected to hit the Capital and the Lothians

Scroll down for live updates throughout the day.

