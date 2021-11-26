Edinburgh weather LIVE: Follow here for all updates as extreme high winds expected to hit the Capital and the Lothians
Follow here for all updates from Edinburgh and the Lothians as high winds expected to batter the Capital on Friday.
The Met Office has released an Amber weather warning for high winds on Friday across the whole of the East Coast of Scotland.
They warn that: “flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life.”
There is also likely to be traffic disruption and road closures.
Last updated: Friday, 26 November, 2021, 07:59
Restrictions on bridges expected as motorists urged to plan ahead of Storm Arwen
Motorists in Scotland are being warned to expect travel disruption on Friday as Storm Arwen batters the country with 75mph winds.
A statement from the Met Office warns:
“Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday afternoon and evening, the highest winds then becoming confined to northeast England early Saturday.
“Gusts of 65 to 75 mph are expected in coastal areas with gusts in excess of 75 mph in a few places.”