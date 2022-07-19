Edinburgh weather LIVE: Follow here for all weather updates as extreme temperatures hit the Capital

Follow here for all of the latest weather updates.
Edinburgh weather live: Follow here for all updates as the weather in the Capital moves from hottest day of the year to thunderstorms
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 13:16
- The UK has been hit by soaring temperatures as mainland Europe suffers wildfires due to extreme heat.
- Climate change making heat waves more frequent, and extreme with experts warning UK must adapt.
How hot is too hot to work? UK heatwave and workers' rights in extreme heat
Climate change is making heatwaves more extreme, frequent and likely, and experts warn the UK needs to adapt homes, hospitals, schools and transport networks to a future of more searing heat.
Much of Europe is also baking in record-breaking heat, which is fuelling wildfires in a number of countries.
The Met Office say today will be “mainly dry with some spells of sunshine, areas of high cloud throughout the day. Isolated thundery showers. A hot day, exceptionally so across Borders and Lothian, though starting to cool off towards evening. Winds strengthening in places. Maximum temperature 33 °C.”