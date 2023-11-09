Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun is set to continue to shine over Edinburgh in the coming days and into the weekend, although it will also remain cold with the temperature not rising above 7C over the next three days. Here is your day-by-day weekend weather forecast from the Met Office for Edinburgh from Friday until Sunday. While there’s no expected need for rain jackets in the Capital, you might want to look out an extra thick woolly jumper.

Friday, November 10

A sunny but cold start to the day is forecast, with blue skies expected all morning in Edinburgh, with the temperature rising from 3C feels 0C at 6am up to 6C feels 4C by noon. It will also be breezy, with wind speeds of around 8mph and gusts of 14mph expected. Sunny intervals are due in the afternoon, with the day’s top temperature of 7C expected between 1pm and 3pm. The temperature will drop to 5C by 6pm but cloud cover will remain into the evening, ensuring the temperature doesn’t drop again all night. While wind speeds and gusts are expected to rise slightly in Edinburgh on Friday night.

The sun is due to shine on Arthur's Seat this weekend, although anyone thinking of taking a walk up the famous landmark should probably layer up with temperature expected to drop to freezing.

Saturday, November 11

Clear skies will remain in Edinburgh on Saturday, with the sun forecast to shine all day. It will be chilly again, with the temperature expected to be 4C at 6am, rising to a high of 7C between 12pm and 3pm, before dropping down to 3C by 6pm and 2C by 9pm, when mist is set to fall on the Capital. Wind speeds are forecast to drop from the day before, with a top speed of 7mph and gusts of 13mph at 6am expected to quickly drop.

Sunday, November 12