Thunder and lightning is forecast for Edinburgh in the coming days.

Heavy rain is set to hit the Capital on Monday afternoon, July 10, at around 2pm. The showers will continue throughout the evening, and according to the Met Office forecast for Edinburgh, hail is forecast to fall at 10pm. On Tuesday, July 11, thunderstorms are set to strike the city. The unsettled weather will continue, as rain will fall throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, July 12. However, conditions may dry up on Thursday, July 13, with sunny and cloudy intervals forecast. Showers are set to return on Friday, July 14, and are likely to continue throughout the weekend.

The rainy weather is set to cause disruption across the country. A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of Scotland, including parts of the Lothians and the Borders, however, it is not in place in Edinburgh. The alert will be in effect from 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. The Met Office said: “Areas of rain will move northwards across Scotland late Monday afternoon and continue during the evening and overnight into Tuesday. This is likely to bring fairly widely 15-25 mm of rainfall, which in itself is unlikely to bring disruption, other than areas of standing water.

Thunder and lightning may hit Edinburgh this week, as unsettled weather continues. (Photo credit: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)