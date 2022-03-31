The warning, which covers Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian, will be in place from 9pm tonight until 10am on Friday.

The Met Office said: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption”.

The weather service has also warned that icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths could lead to potential injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh is set for hail showers across this afternoon and this evening, according to BBC Weather’s daily forecast.

The Capital is currently experiencing a cold snap. Some areas in Edinburgh even saw light flurries of snow on Wednesday.

However, the Met Office forecast predicts that wintry showers will quickly die out on Friday morning,

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice that will come into place at 9pm tonight. (Credit: Alex Orr)

Temperatures are expected to return to normal over the weekend, and Edinburgh may even experience some sunny spells on Saturday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.