Many awoke to snowy scenes this morning as the cold snap has brought heavy snowfall and a chilly cold snap to the UK with excruciating lows of -15C. While Edinburgh has yet to experience the snow temperatures are continuing to drop and the Met Office has warned that snow is on the way.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in Edinburgh across Thursday and Friday with temperatures expected to reach -1C. This comes after the UK recorded 2023’s coldest night on Tuesday (March 7). There have been a series of weather warnings for snow, ice and cold conditions across the nation.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an arctic maritime air mass. Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far southwest likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.

“During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England and South Wales which could cause travel disruption into the evening. The impact of lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.”

So, what is the Edinburgh weather forecast and will snow arrive today? Here’s everything you need to know.

Met Office: Edinburgh hour by hour weather forecast

Wednesday March, 8

2pm: Cloudy skies with sunny intervals and dry conditions (2C)

Cloudy skies with sunny intervals and dry conditions (2C) 3pm: Cloudy skies with sunny intervals and dry conditions (2C)

Cloudy skies with sunny intervals and dry conditions (2C) 4pm: Cloudy skies with sunny intervals and dry conditions (1C)

Cloudy skies with sunny intervals and dry conditions (1C) 5pm: Sunny conditions (1C)

Sunny conditions (1C) 6pm: Clear skies (1C)

Clear skies (1C) 7pm: Partly cloud(1C)

Partly cloud(1C) 8pm: Clear skies (0C)

Clear skies (0C) 9pm : Partly cloud(0C)

: Partly cloud(0C) 10pm: Partly cloud(0C)

Partly cloud(0C) 11pm: Partly cloud(0C)

Partly cloud(0C) 12am: Partly cloud(0C)

Edinburgh could finally see heavy snow on Thursday and Friday, after days of Met Office weather warnings.

Thursday March, 9