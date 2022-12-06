The Met Office has warned of ice on the east coast of Scotland, including East Lothian and parts of Edinburgh.

The warning comes into effect around 6 pm on Wednesday this week, and will last throughout Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the Met Office confirms: “Frequent wintry showers running down the east coast are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches. These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground.”

Edinburgh weather: Met Office issue a yellow weather warning as ice expected on the east coast of Scotland

They also confirm that parts of Scotland will see high levels of snow this week, particularly up North, and those planning to travel should be adequately prepared for potential disruption.