Edinburgh weather: Met Office issue yellow warning as thunderstorms and rain forecast for Edinburgh and the Lothians
Edinburgh will be struck by thunderstorms and heavy rain this evening, which may cause disruption across the city.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which will come into place at 4pm today (Sep 6) and last until 11pm tonight.
Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian are all likely to be affected by the adverse weather.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang surrounds woman's car and tries to steal bike in Stockbridge area
-
2
Cost of living: Edinburgh pubs forced to raise price of a pint and cut opening hours over soaring energy bills
-
3
Liz Truss on Scotland: Here are 10 things the Conservative leader and new Prime MInister has said about Scotland
-
4
West Lothian incident: Police appeal after pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by car
-
5
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang believed responsible for blue badge thefts in Edinburgh
The stormy conditions may cause disruption to train services, with delays possible. Driving conditions are also likely to be affected, meaning longer journey times should be expected.
The Met Office has warned that some short term loss of power and other services is likely. There is also a chance that buildings and structures could be damaged by lightning strikes.
The weather forecaster also said that flooding of homes and businesses is likely.
However, the weather is expected to calm overnight, and sunny intervals are forecast for the Capital on Wednesday.