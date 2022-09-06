News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Met Office issue yellow warning as thunderstorms and rain forecast for Edinburgh and the Lothians

Edinburgh will be struck by thunderstorms and heavy rain this evening, which may cause disruption across the city.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:53 pm

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which will come into place at 4pm today (Sep 6) and last until 11pm tonight.

Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian are all likely to be affected by the adverse weather.

The stormy conditions may cause disruption to train services, with delays possible. Driving conditions are also likely to be affected, meaning longer journey times should be expected.

The Met Office has warned that some short term loss of power and other services is likely. There is also a chance that buildings and structures could be damaged by lightning strikes.

The weather forecaster also said that flooding of homes and businesses is likely.

However, the weather is expected to calm overnight, and sunny intervals are forecast for the Capital on Wednesday.

A thunderstorm is forecast for today in Edinburgh.
