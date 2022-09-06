The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which will come into place at 4pm today (Sep 6) and last until 11pm tonight.

The stormy conditions may cause disruption to train services, with delays possible. Driving conditions are also likely to be affected, meaning longer journey times should be expected.

The Met Office has warned that some short term loss of power and other services is likely. There is also a chance that buildings and structures could be damaged by lightning strikes.

The weather forecaster also said that flooding of homes and businesses is likely.

However, the weather is expected to calm overnight, and sunny intervals are forecast for the Capital on Wednesday.