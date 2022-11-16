The forecaster has warned that the persistent downpour could cause flooding and travel disruption in some areas. Roads may be closed, driving conditions may be difficult, and delays and cancellations to train and bus journeys are likely. Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, and there is a chance that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Edinburgh will also experience a strong breeze on Thursday, with wind speeds reaching up to 35mph. However, this is set to die down by Friday morning.

Edinburgh is at risk of flooding, as heavy and persistent rain is set to hit the Capital on Thursday and Friday.

The weather is expected to dry up on Saturday, with intervals of sun interrupting cloudy conditions. Heavy rain will return on Sunday morning, however, cloudy but dry weather is forecast for most of the afternoon and evening. Unsettled and changeable conditions are likely to continue into next week, with rain and strong winds expected.