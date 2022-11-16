Edinburgh weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning as heavy rain set to flood the Capital
Edinburgh and the Lothians are at risk of flooding, as heavy rainfall is expected to hit the Capital.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, which covers Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian. The warning will be in place from 3pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday (November 17-18).
The forecaster has warned that the persistent downpour could cause flooding and travel disruption in some areas. Roads may be closed, driving conditions may be difficult, and delays and cancellations to train and bus journeys are likely. Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, and there is a chance that some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.
Edinburgh will also experience a strong breeze on Thursday, with wind speeds reaching up to 35mph. However, this is set to die down by Friday morning.
Most Popular
The weather is expected to dry up on Saturday, with intervals of sun interrupting cloudy conditions. Heavy rain will return on Sunday morning, however, cloudy but dry weather is forecast for most of the afternoon and evening. Unsettled and changeable conditions are likely to continue into next week, with rain and strong winds expected.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “A succession of weather fronts and low-pressure will see wet and windy weather dominate the UK this week. Some of these bands of rain will be heavy and may bring some impacts to travel and possible flooding in places. A number of National Severe Weather warnings are in place, so stay up to date with the latest weather warnings in your area.”