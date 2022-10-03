Edinburgh weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for the Capital this week as high winds expected
A yellow weather warning has been issued as high winds are set to hit the country.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Scotland for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with Wednesday’s warning including Edinburgh and the east coast.
They warn that there might be disruption across the country as winds as high as 80 mph could hit.
In a statement on their website, they add: ”There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to northern parts of the UK on Wednesday.
Most Popular
-
1
Mary Moriarty, the 'Queen of Leith', dies aged 83 - tributes pour in for community champion
-
2
Edinburgh crime: The number of registered sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians postcode
-
3
King Charles Edinburgh: King Charles III arrives on helicopter at Holyrood Park ahead of visit to Palace of Holyrood House
"However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.
"In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard across northwestern areas.”
Anyone planning to travel across the country should take this warning into account.