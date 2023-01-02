Edinburgh has been issued a yellow weather warning for ice, and travellers have been warned of disruptions on roads and railways as well as hazardous conditions on pavements. The warning is in effect until 11am today (January 2).

All of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England are under yellow ice alerts because of icy conditions caused by rain, sleet, and snow on Sunday night that left surfaces wet before temperatures dropped below zero overnight. Forecasters have also warned of the possibility of slipping and falling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said it will feel colder on Monday, before a lot of wet weather arrives throughout the week. He said: “The best day of the week is probably going to be Bank Holiday Monday, with a lot of dry and generally fine weather across the country, a bit of a cloud in the mix, with cloud and rain moving early Tuesday morning.”

When will Edinburgh’s icy conditions clear?

The Met Office said in Edinburgh , the icy conditions will improve after 11am with some sunny spells in store. Most places will remain dry with long spells of sunshine developing, with a maximum temperature of 5C. Tonight, occasional heavy rain will cause the temperature to dip below freezing of -2C.

Outlook for Tuesday:

Advertisement Hide Ad