Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues ice warning for Edinburgh as temperatures set to drop overnight
Winter is on its way and drivers in Edinburgh are being warned that icy patches could appear on the city’s roads overnight.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which is in place for 12 hours from 9pm on Sunday, October 22. It comes as temperatures are set to drop to around 5 degrees, with winds making it feel like 3 degrees at around 7am on Monday. Temperatures in Edinburgh have dropped over the last few days as Storm Babet saw rain and high winds hit the country.
The Met Office has said icy patches “may cause some disruption to travel on Monday morning” and warned that untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may be affected. It also warned that some could suffer injuries from slips and falls due to ice on the ground.
Despite the frosty temperatures, Monday is set to be a clear, sunny day with highs of 11 degrees later in the day.