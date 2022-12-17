The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice tomorrow (Sunday) for most of Scotland, including Edinburgh. The Capital has faced extremely wintry conditions over the past week, with snow hitting the city last weekend and freezing temperatures all week.

When will the yellow weather warning be in place for Edinburgh?

The warning from the Met Office is for 7am – 9pm tomorrow (Sunday). A period of freezing rain and snow across the country will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later.

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning. Picture Michael Gillen.

However, the latest Met Office forecast for Edinburgh shows no more than a 20 per cent of rain, with a cloudy day predicted for the Capital. The top temperature will be three degrees celsius, although, due to a chilly wind of up to 11mph, it is expected to feel like minus one degrees celsius.

What to expect

