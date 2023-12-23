Warning extended to cover Edinburgh area along with most of rest of Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in the Edinburgh area on Christmas Eve.

The warning covers the period from midday to midnight on Sunday, December 24, with people told to expect some disruption or delay to road, rail and air travel.

A yellow warning for high winds had been issued earlier, covering areas north of Edinburgh, but the Met Office extended the warning area further south on Saturday morning. It now takes in almost the whole of Scotland except for the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway.

There are currently no weather warnings in place for Christmas Day, Boxing Day or the rest of the week.

The Met Office forecast for the rest of Saturday around Edinburgh is for cloud with some outbreaks of rain and strong west to south-west winds. Christmas Eve is expected to e a much brighter day, but with a few blustery showers crossing from the west in the strong to gale-force westerly winds, which will include wind gusts of up to 50 mph. But it is expected to remain mild, with maximum temperature of around 12°C.