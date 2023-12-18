Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering most of Britain for Thursday, just as Christmas travel is expected to pick up.

It’s a yellow warning of high winds and it applies to a huge area stretching across the country from the east coast to the west and from Shetland in the north to East Anglia in the south, taking in the Western Isles and Northern Ireland as well.

The Met Office weather forecast for the Edinburgh area says today will be mainly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain spreading from west and some heavy rain for a time, but becoming drier and a little brighter in the afternoon. Moderate westerly winds will become fresher later, while maximum temperatures will be mild for the time of year at 12°C.

Winds are expected to ease tonight before cloud and showery rain spreads from north. Longer spells of rain will develop overnight and Tuesday will start cloudy and wet, but soon clearing to give bright spells and some scattered showers. It will be chilly with freshening northwest winds.