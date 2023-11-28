Longer journeys times likely as well as slips and falls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for the Edinburgh area for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The warning takes effect from 5pm on Wednesday and lasts until 11am on Thursday. The Met Office said showers, falling as snow inland, would lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said some roads and railways were likely to be affected, with longer journey times for road, bus and train services. And it warned of the likelihood of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers a broad swathe of the east of Scotland.

The warning was issued at 10.17am on Tuesday. It covers a broad swathe of the east of Scotland from the north coast all the way down into England south of Newcastle.