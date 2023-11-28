Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues yellow warning of snow and ice for Wednesday and Thursday
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for the Edinburgh area for Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The warning takes effect from 5pm on Wednesday and lasts until 11am on Thursday. The Met Office said showers, falling as snow inland, would lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions.
It said some roads and railways were likely to be affected, with longer journey times for road, bus and train services. And it warned of the likelihood of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
The warning was issued at 10.17am on Tuesday. It covers a broad swathe of the east of Scotland from the north coast all the way down into England south of Newcastle.
But a separate yellow warning of snow and ice, covering an area within that broad swathe – including eastern-most parts of East Lothian, comes into effect 24 hours earlier, at 5pm on Tuesday, and lasts until 11am on Wednesday.