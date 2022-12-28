The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in central and south west Scotland later this week, with the area of concern including Edinburgh.

The warning covers from 3am until 6pm on Friday, with heavy rain expected to bring some flooding and travel disruption. People are being encouraged to protect their property from flooding and call floodline on 0345 988 1188 if they need assistance.

Met Office weather warning

Heavy rain is forecast for Friday. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Heavy rain will develop in the early hours of Friday morning, lasting into the afternoon before clearing from the west. 15-30mm will fall widely within a 12 hour period with 60-80mm possible in a few areas, mainly across high ground in the southwest. There is quite large uncertainty over the north-south position of the rain which will likely require further updates to the rain warning. There is also an additional risk of rain turning to snow along its northern edge. This is currently most likely over high ground across the central Highlands and may require further warnings.

What to expect

