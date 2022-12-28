Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain
People are encouraged to prepare for flooding
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in central and south west Scotland later this week, with the area of concern including Edinburgh.
The warning covers from 3am until 6pm on Friday, with heavy rain expected to bring some flooding and travel disruption. People are being encouraged to protect their property from flooding and call floodline on 0345 988 1188 if they need assistance.
Met Office weather warning
Heavy rain will develop in the early hours of Friday morning, lasting into the afternoon before clearing from the west. 15-30mm will fall widely within a 12 hour period with 60-80mm possible in a few areas, mainly across high ground in the southwest. There is quite large uncertainty over the north-south position of the rain which will likely require further updates to the rain warning. There is also an additional risk of rain turning to snow along its northern edge. This is currently most likely over high ground across the central Highlands and may require further warnings.
What to expect
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.