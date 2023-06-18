The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country including Edinburgh, for this evening and tomorrow morning.

While the Capital has basked in sunshine for the past few weeks as summer arrived in style, that’s all about to change today, with wind and heavy rain expected tonight and tomorrow.

Yellow weather warnings

Heavy rain is expected in Edinburgh tonight and tomorrow.

The national weather service is warning of heavy rain this evening, Sunday, June 18, from 7pm – 11.59pm, for the south of Scotland and north of England, from Glasgow and Edinburgh down as far as the Lake District in the west and Berwick Upon Tweed in the east. It says heavy rain moving northwards on Sunday evening may bring some disruption, and has warned of spray water and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Their is also a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for Monday morning, from midnight until midday. Heavy rain is forecast to continue northwards on Monday bringing the risk of disruption, with the warning covering most of Scotland and more of the north of England, stretching as far south as Hull. It is warning of the same issues set to hit Edinburgh on Sunday evening, with spray water and flooding expected to impact travel.

The warnings have led to Traffic Scotland urging drivers to drive carefully in the heavy rain.

Forecast

The detailed forecast by the Met Office for Edinburgh indicates the Capital will not see rain until 10pm tonight, with heavy rain due until 5am on Monday, June 19, with light rain and showers expected until 11am when a thunder shower is forecast. Light showers are then expected at 12pm and 1pm, with cloud at 2pm and sun from 3pm shining for the rest of the day, and temperatures reaching 21C. It is also due to be windier on Monday, with winds reaching 15mph at 3pm.

