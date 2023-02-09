Edinburgh could experience another storm like 2018’s ‘Beast from the East’ in the coming weeks, according to weather forecasters.

In a blog post, the Met Office said a major Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) event, which could cause wintry conditions, is “likely”. A major SSW causes the jet stream to change direction more, which could result in a large area of blocking high pressure forming over the UK. This pressure could lead to a cold snap later this month and in early March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Adam Scaife, Head of Long-Range Forecasting at the Met Office, said: “There is now over 80% chance of a major SSW occurring. Although the impact will become clearer nearer the time, any effect on UK weather is most likely to occur in late February and March.”

Another event like the 'Beast From The East' could return to Edinburgh, according to the Met Office's long-range weather forecast. (Pic: FFP)

In February 2018, after a SSW, the UK was hit with a storm dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’, which brought unusually low temperatures and heavy snowfall. This was caused by a change to the polar jet stream, which switched direction unexpectedly, bringing cold air to the UK from the east. However, not every SSW results in adverse weather conditions. In 2019, there was an major SSW but there was little impact on the weather in the UK.