High winds are expected to hit the Capital today (November 10), with tourist attractions including Edinburgh Castle already warning the weather may disrupt opening hours. Here is what the weather will be like, hour by hour, in Edinburgh.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for “very strong gusty winds” from 6am-11am on Friday (November 11) which the Met Office has warned may lead to some travel disruption in the morning. Meanwhile, here is an hour by hour forecast for Thursday:

10 am: 15C, cloudy with slight sunshine, wind gust: 39 mph

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for Edinburgh (Getty/Met Office)

11 am: 15C, cloudy with slight sunshine, wind gust 41 mph

Midday: 15C, cloudy with slight sunshine, wind gust 40 mph

1 pm: 15 C, cloudy with slight sunshine, wind gust 38 mph

2 pm: 15C, cloudy with slight sunshine, wind gust 40 mph

3 pm: 15C, cloudy with slight sunshine, wind gust 40 mph

4 pm: 15C, sunshine, wind gust 44 mph

5 pm: 15C, after sunset, wind gust 46 mph

6 pm: 15C, after sunset, wind gust 45 mph

7 pm: 15C, after sunset, wind gust 46 mph

8 pm: 15C, after sunset, wind gust 47 mph

9 pm: 15C, after sunset, wind gust 47 mph

10 pm: 15C, after sunset, wind gust 46 mph

11 pm: 15C, after sunset, wind gust 45 mph