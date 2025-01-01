Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow warning for ice across most of Scotland including Edinburgh has been issued for tonight.

The Met Office issued the weather warning for most of Scotland and northern England as far south as Manchester and Hull, with ice expected between 4pm today, Wednesday, January 1, and 10am tomorrow, Thursday, January 2.

A band of rain, sleet and hill snow will clear southwards during Wednesday afternoon and evening. As skies clear in its wake, and with standing water following earlier rain in places, ice is likely to form quite quickly on untreated surfaces, leading to difficult travel conditions.

Wintry showers are also likely along some north-facing coasts overnight, increasing the chance of ice in places.

It is expected that this will probably lead to some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, which may result in some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Issuing the yellow weather warning, the Met Office said: “If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.”

The latest weather forecast for Edinburgh shows plummeting temperatures into tonight, Wednesday, with the temperature dropping from 3C, feels like -1C at 4pm, down to 0C, feels like -4 by 11pm. A chilly wind of 11mph and gusts of up to 21mph at 4pm will ease off into the evening. Clear skies are forecast above Edinburgh from 5pm, lasting right through the night.

Sunshine is due tomorrow, Thursday, on a chilly day in the Capital, with a high of 1C, feels -3C at 2pm, and a low of -2C, feels like -8C at 9am and again from 8pm into the night. Winds will pick up in the evening rising to 15mph and gusts of 31mph at 11pm.